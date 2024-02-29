'43 Cases, Will Keep You Busy For 10 Years': Court To Shahjahan's Lawyer

Sheikh Shahjahan has been remanded in police custody for 10 days

A lawyer representing Sandeshkhali strongman Sheikh Shahjahan was in for some tough talk by the Calcutta High Court today. A bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam turned down the advocate's request to raise a bail plea and said it has "no sympathy" for Shahjahan.

The Trinamool Congress strongman was arrested by Bengal police yesterday in connection with a mob attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials last month. He is also at the centre of serious allegations levelled by residents of Sandeshkhali, an island in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The Trinamool strongman and his aides have been accused of land grab, extortion and intimidation. Allegations of sexual harassment have also come up.

This morning, when his advocate mentioned the anticipatory bail petition, the Chief Justice refused and asked him to return on Monday, when the court will hear the matter next.

"Certain observations were made by your Lordships against my client," the lawyer said. Chief Justice Sivagnanam replied, "Wonderful, we were waiting for you."

"Mr Counsel, this man has some 43 cases against him. Mind you, now for next 10 years, this man will keep you busy. You will have to handle all his cases till next 10 years at least," the Chief Justice added, according to Bar and Bench.

"My anticipatory bail was rejected. I was arrested last night. I cannot mention before the regular bench now," Shahjahan's advocate said. "Come on Monday. We have got no sympathy for that person. Please come on Monday, not now," the bench remarked.

The strongman, who was on the run for 55 days, has been remanded in a 10-day custody after he was produced in a Bengal court this morning.