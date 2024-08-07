Sheikh Hasina's Fall Leads To Slump In India-Bangladesh Border Trade

Sheikh Hasina's shocking exit has impacted the trade between India and Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina quit this week and fled the country after violent protests demanding her resignation.

Ms Hasina, who started her fifth term as Prime Minister earlier this year, left the capital Dhaka in a military aircraft and landed in India.

Her shocking exit has now impacted the trade between India and Bangladesh, which had grown during her tenure.

Movement of trucks carrying goods between India and Bangladesh at the Changrabandha border check post in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district has almost come to a standstill.

"We estimate that about $300 million worth of export trade has been affected due to the political crisis in Bangladesh. We export about $30 million to Bangladesh every day," Ajay Sahai, the Director-General of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) said.

Bangladesh, notably, is India's biggest partner in the subcontinent, while Delhi is Dhaka's second biggest partner in Asia after China.

Bangladesh is also the fourth largest export destination for India.

"Export has come to a standstill. Many trucks are stuck and even the movement of people with visas has minimised now," Dhiraj Guha, an Indian exporter, said.

"Indian import is happening but export is completely stalled and many of our trucks are stuck," another businessman said.

The political crisis in Bangladesh may also stall a potential free trade agreement between the two countries, which began in October last year.

Local Businesses "Hit Hard" Due To Bangladesh Crisis

Local businesses in the Indian states along the border have also taken a hit due to the crisis in Bangladesh.

Shopkeepers, transporters, and money changers are reporting over 80 percent decline in their businesses.

"The movement of people across the border is decreasing with every passing day. We have been sitting the whole day and are not getting any passengers to ferry to the nearest station," Sanjay Das, an auto rickshaw driver at the international border check post in Petrapole in the Bagaon district of West Bengal, said.

"Our business has been hit hard," he added.

The business has also slumped at the Akhurah-Agartala border check post in Tripura, a major India-Bangladesh border trade point.

"Earlier, we used to receive 15 trucks of fish imports daily. Other items would range from about 35 trucks. But today, only one truck of fish and two trucks of other items have entered. There is almost no trade happening and it is hurting us financially," Titan Das, a good handler, said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, however, said he doubts that this will "stay for long".