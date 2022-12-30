'Sheezan Khan Slapped Tunisha Sharma On Set When...' Actor's Mother Claims

Fellow TV actor and Tunisha Sharma's ex boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, was putting pressure on her to convert, claimed the dead actor's mother on Friday.

"It can also be murder...Sheezan was present when her (Tunisha's) body was brought down," claimed Tunisha's mother, Vanita.

Tunisha's mother further said that she visited the set a day before her daughter's alleged suicide and confronted Sheezan about his alleged affairs, adding that he and his family took advantage of her daughter.

The mother claimed that Sheezan said "he cannot do anything, you do what you want to".

The police have recorded statements of nearly two dozen people in connection to the death of the TV actor, who was found dead on the sets of her ongoing TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday.

A day later, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The day Tunisha died, the duo had a 15-minute conversation in the makeup room, after which both seemed agitated, police told the court.

The police have also recovered nearly 250 pages of WhatsApp chats between Sheezan and Tunisha from his phone that will be further analysed.

The couple had broken up 15 days before Tunisha's death.