CBI Court Rejects Peter Mukerjea's Bail Plea

On March 17, Peter Mukerjea was admitted to the JJ Hospital after he complained of chest pain (File)

A Special CBI court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected the bail plea filed by Peter Mukerjea, an accused in Sheena Bohra murder case.

"We were seeking bail on medical grounds. We argued in court that after the bypass surgery, sending him back to the jail would be dangerous as he would be prone to infections," Advocate Shivkant Shivade told ANI over the phone.

Special CBI Judge JC Jagdale did not accept the arguments and turned down the plea.

On March 17, Mukerjea was admitted to the JJ Hospital after he complained of chest pain.

"He was admitted to the hospital following a complaint of chest pain. He is being treated by specialists and is completely stable now," Dr Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent at Jamshedjee Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital had said.

Peter Mukerjea, who is currently lodged in Authur Road jail, is accused of murdering his daughter Sheena Bora over a financial dispute in 2012.

The crime came to the fore three years later, in 2015, for which Peter Mukerjea was charged for conspiracy.

Peter Mukerjea's wife Indrani is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail.

The trial, in this case, is underway at the special CBI court.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.