Prashant Kishor's "Crucial Role": Shatrughan Sinha On Joining Trinamool

Shatrughan Sinha has been named the Trinamool candidate for bypolls to Asansol parliamentary seat

Shatrughan Sinha, who recently revealed his switch from the Congress to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, said today that poll strategist Prashant Kishor and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha played a key role in his crossover.

"It was a big honour and opportunity for me to join Mamata Banerjee. Her party wanted me, she tweeted that I should be in the Trinamool and fight from the Asansol parliamentary seat. My elder brother Yashwant Sinha and Prashant Kishor played a very crucial role," Shatrughan Sinha told NDTV.

Asked why he left the Congress, Mr Sinha said he did not think it was the right time to talk about what went wrong for him in the party.

"There were so many things. I don't want to criticise the Congress at the time of crisis. My focus is entirely on the Trinamool choice, Mamata Banerjee's choice that I fight Asansol," said the former Union Minister.

The Asansol seat was vacated by Babul Supriyo, a former Union minister, after he quit the BJP last year and joined the TMC.