Facing Multiple Cases, Shashi Tharoor, 5 Journalists Go To Supreme Court

Shashi Throor and others have approached the Supreme Court against multiple police cases against them

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai have approached the Supreme Court against multiple police cases or FIRs registered against them over their alleged "misleading" tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

Journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath also approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening against the FIRs.

On January 30, Delhi Police had filed a case against Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai, The Caravan and others.

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor and six journalists were charged by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials had said.

Madhya Pradesh police has also filed a case against Shashi Tharoor and the six journalists over their alleged "misleading" tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

