Shashi Tharoor's "Painful" Post After Meeting Families Of Accident Victims

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday paid his condolences to the families of four men from Thiruvananthapuram who were killed in a road accident last week.

The men, who were reportedly contractual construction workers from Kerala, were on their way to the Velankanni pilgrimage.

Mr Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, met the grieving families and posted about his visit on X (formerly Twitter).

“One of the emotionally painful responsibilities of a constituency MP is paying condolence visits to the bereaved. Visited the homes of each of the four young men from Neyyattinkara Taluka who were killed in a highway accident on the way to Velankanni last week," he wrote.

The accident occurred on May 4.

According to reports, seven friends from Thiruvananthapuram and the nearby areas were heading to the Velankanni shrine in Tamil Nadu in a car.

The car reportedly lost control after crossing a barricade and collided with a bus head-on. The vehicle was mangled due to the force of the impact.

Police confirmed that four of the men died on the spot due to the force of the crash, while three others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a hospital.