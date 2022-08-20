Video - 'Moved By Unsolicited Praise': Shashi Tharoor On Song By Students

Shashi Tharoor: Both the students are from Kanjiramkulam in Kerala.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today shared a video of two school students singing a Malayalam song during a function that the leader was attending.

"These two high schoolers from rural Kanjiramkulam composed & sang a Malayalam song in my honour," tweeted the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

In the video shared by Mr Tharoor, a girl and a boy can be heard singing the melodious song composed by them as the Congress MP sits listening intently.

These two high schoolers from rural Kanjiramkulam composed & sang a Malayalam song in my honour! Deeply moved by their unsolicited praise pic.twitter.com/tDnWZQfFUw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 20, 2022

As the song reaches a crescendo, audience members are also seen in the video enjoying the mellifluous song.

"Deeply moved by their unsolicited praise," Mr Tharoor wrote in the tweet.

