Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note, after the release of official macroeconomic data that showed the country's GDP contracted a better-than-expected 7.5 per cent in the July-September period. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index - rose 28.8 points, or 0.22 per cent, to touch 13,025.80 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:43 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 12.00 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 13,009.00.
Here are latest updates on the stock markets today (December 1):
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty Above 13,000 Mark
At 8:43 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 12.00 points - or 0.09 per cent - higher at 13,009.00.
Official data released after market hours on Friday showed the country's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted a better-than-expected 7.5 per cent in the July-September period.
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note, resuming trade after a day's holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index - rose 28.8 points, or 0.22 per cent, to touch 13,025.80 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets.