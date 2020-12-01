Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The SGX Nifty futures had surpassed the 13k mark in early trading to touch an intra-day high of 13,025.80.

Stock Market Today: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.47% higher

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note, after the release of official macroeconomic data that showed the country's GDP contracted a better-than-expected 7.5 per cent in the July-September period. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index - rose 28.8 points, or 0.22 per cent, to touch 13,025.80 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:43 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 12.00 points or 0.09  per cent higher at 13,009.00.

Here are latest updates on the stock markets today (December 1): 

Dec 01, 2020 08:48 (IST)
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty Above 13,000 Mark
At 8:43 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 12.00 points - or 0.09  per cent - higher at 13,009.00.

Official data released after market hours on Friday showed the country's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted a better-than-expected 7.5 per cent in the July-September period. 

Dec 01, 2020 08:47 (IST)
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher
Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note, resuming trade after a day's holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. 

The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index - rose 28.8 points, or 0.22 per cent, to touch 13,025.80 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. 

