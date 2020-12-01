Stocks To Watch: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Shares In Focus Today

Stocks In The News Today: TCS launched a curated version of its DATOM consulting framework.

Stocks To Watch: Domestic stock markets are likely to start the first session of December 2020 on a positive note, after official macroeconomic showed the country's GDP contracted a better-than-expected 7.5 per cent in the July-September period. The Singapore Exchange's Nifty futures - an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index - rose 28.8 points, or 0.22 per cent, to touch 13,025.80 at the strongest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:43 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 12.00 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 13,009.00.

Market participants awaited the RBI's scheduled bi-monthly policy review due later this week for near-term triggers.

Here are few stocks that will be in focus in Tuesday's (December 1) session:

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares will be in focus today, after the country's largest software services firm launched a curated version of its Data and Analytics Target Operating Model (TCS DATOM) consulting framework, to help customers fully leverage data and analytics to drive superior business transformation outcomes with Microsoft Azure.

TCS DATOM provides context-based details on the implementation of data and analytics programs with a composite service delivery model, empowering organizations to achieve their business goals with clear definitions of the technology, processes, roadmap, and competency.