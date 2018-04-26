Sharad Yadav's Janata Dal Faction Announces New Party 'Loktantrik Janata Dal' A national conference of the Loktantrik Janata Dal will be organised on May 18 and Sharad Yadav will be present for it as a margadarshak (mentor), Morale told reporters here.

65 Shares EMAIL PRINT Janata Dal (United) rebels led by Sharad Yadav have formed the Loktantrik Janata Dal New Delhi: Supporters of JD (U) rebel Sharad Yadav today announced the formation of Loktantrik Janata Dal or LJD, a new political outfit that marks a formal split in the Nitish Kumar-led party.



The announcement was made by LJD national secretary Sushila Morale at a press conference where Mr Yadav was also present, but he insisted that he was not yet a member of the new party as his legal claim to represent the JD(U) was still subjudice.



Mr Yadav, however, said that the LJD would have his blessings.



A national conference of the newly-formed outfit will be organised on May 18 and Mr Yadav will be present for it as a margadarshak (mentor), Ms Morale told reporters here.



However, she categorically stated that Mr Yadav would not be a part of the new party.



A case is pending before the Delhi High Court in connection with



In December last year, Mr Yadav had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking the setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.



Supporters of JD (U) rebel Sharad Yadav today announced the formation of Loktantrik Janata Dal or LJD, a new political outfit that marks a formal split in the Nitish Kumar-led party.The announcement was made by LJD national secretary Sushila Morale at a press conference where Mr Yadav was also present, but he insisted that he was not yet a member of the new party as his legal claim to represent the JD(U) was still subjudice.Mr Yadav, however, said that the LJD would have his blessings.A national conference of the newly-formed outfit will be organised on May 18 and Mr Yadav will be present for it as a margadarshak (mentor), Ms Morale told reporters here.However, she categorically stated that Mr Yadav would not be a part of the new party. A case is pending before the Delhi High Court in connection with the claim staked on the JD (U)'s arrow symbol by the Sharad Yadav-led faction after the Election Commission rejected its plea for granting it the symbol.In December last year, Mr Yadav had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking the setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter