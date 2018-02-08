"PM's Speech In Lok Sabha Was Like One At A Poll Rally": Sharad Yadav sharad Yadav said that instead of focusing on the promises made by the government or the people's problems and their solutions, the prime minister took more than an hour on "digging the history of the Congress party".

Rebel JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply during the debate on the motion of thanks to the president for his address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament was like a speech at an election rally.



He added that instead of focusing on the promises made by the government or the people's problems and their solutions, the prime minister took more than an hour on "digging the history of the Congress party".



"For the first time, I have seen that the Prime Minister of India, while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President in the Lok Sabha, instead of focusing on the promises made by the government, the people's problems and their solutions, took more than an hour on digging the history of the Congress party. His speech lost relevance in so far as the reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President was concerned. It was like a speech being given in an election rally," Mr Yadav said in a statement.



He added that instead of focusing on the burning issues the people of the country were facing, the Prime Minister's entire speech was a scathing attack on the Congress party.



"The people of this country have already defeated the Congress party in the last Lok Sabha election and therefore, I do not understand what was the necessity for the Prime Minister to throughout criticise the working of the Congress party since independence," Mr Yadav said.



The veteran leader added that the Prime Minister should have spoken about the farmers' distress, the dwindling economy, the decreasing avenues of employment faced by the middle-class and poor people.



