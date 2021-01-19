Sharad Pawar's Party Won Highest Number Of Maharashtra Gram Panchayats: Minister

Sharad Pawar's Party has won 3,276 gram panchayats, its leader Jayant Patil claimed. (File)

The NCP has won 3,276 gram panchayats, the highest by a party, across Maharashtra in the just-held polls of the rural governing bodies, its leader and state Minister Jayant Patil claimed on Tuesday.

The opposition BJP has claimed it has won more than 6,000 gram panchayats.

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats across 34 districts was held on Friday and results were announced on Monday when about 1.25 lakh candidates emerged victorious.

Panchayat polls are not fought on party symbols, but panels consisting of candidates are fielded by political parties or local leaders.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Patil, also the Maharashtra NCP president, said, The NCP has won 3,276 gram panchayats and the Congress 1,938. The BJP has won 2,942 and the Shiv Sena 2,406. This is the information I have."

"So, the numbers speak. The NCP is a party at the grassroots level. It has won the highest number of gram panchayats in the state, Patil said.

The water resources minister claimed the BJP has not won even 20 per cent of seats compared to the tally of ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye claimed the party has bagged more than 6,000 gram panchayats in the polls.

We have won more than 6,000 gram panchayats...we speak on the basis of figures. The BJP is the number one party in the state, Upadhye claimed, while speaking to reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)