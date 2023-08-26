'Sharad Pawar Using Guerilla Tactic To Fight Rebels': Uddhav Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said his party is fighting a war against the BJP (File)

National Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar is using guerilla warfare tactics to fight those who left his party, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

Mr Raut also said his party is fighting a war against the BJP.

"Sharad Pawar and his associates have chosen guerilla warfare tactics to fight those who have left the party," he said.

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2, leading to a split in the party.

Hours after asserting there was no split in the NCP and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is its leader, Sharad Pawar on Friday claimed he did not make any such statement.

The remarks have caused a buzz in political circles.

"Sharad Pawar will never align with the BJP. He is an important leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the INDIA bloc," Mr Raut said.

"This does not mean he is standing on two stones. No one has any confusion about Sharad Pawar," he added.

Mr Raut also said there was no denying that both the Shiv Sena and the NCP have suffered because of the splits.