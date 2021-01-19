Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray To Join Farmer Protest In Mumbai On January 25

Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will be joined by other ministers (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar will take part in a protest to be staged in Mumbai in support of the farmers agitating against Centre's three new farm laws on the borders of New Delhi, state Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Some farmers' organisations have planned to hold protests in Mumbai from January 23 to January 25.

"Sharad Pawar will take part in the protest to be held at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on January 25. The NCP has opposed the farm laws. The chief minister and leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will also take part in the protests," said Mr Malik, who is also the national spokesperson of the NCP.

