Sharad Pawar To Meet Rahul Gandhi, Congress Chief Over Opposition Unity

Sharad Pawar will hold further deliberations on opposition unity.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar will on Thursday evening meet Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence to take forward efforts at building opposition unity.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi will also be present at the meeting.

Mr Pawar, who is returning from Maharashtra this evening, will hold further deliberations on opposition unity. His meeting comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Mr Kharge and Mr Gandhi amid talks of like-minded opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Pawar recently came out in support of industrialist Gautam Adani and stood in favour of the Supreme Court probe into the Adani issue instead of a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, as demanded by several opposition parties.

