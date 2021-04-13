Sharad Pawar To Be Discharged From Hospital In 2 Days: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

On Monday, a laparoscopic gall bladder surgery was conducted successfully on Sharad Pawar (File)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who underwent gall bladder surgery at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, will be discharged in the next two days, his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday.

Ajit Pawar and his wife met Sharad Pawar at the Breach Candy hospital.

"Sharad Pawar ji is recuperating after the surgery. He will be discharged in the next two days," he told reporters outside the hospital.

On Monday, a laparoscopic gall bladder surgery was conducted successfully on Sharad Pawar, NCP leader and state minister Nawab Malik had said.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure.

Earlier, the NCP chief had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30.



