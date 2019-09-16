'Lost Self-Respect': Sharad Pawar On Leaders Who Switched To BJP

Several prominent leaders have quit Sharad Pawar's party to join the BJP. (File)

Launching a scathing attack on his leaders who have quit his party to join the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, Maharashtra Congress chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday termed them "cowards" and said people will soon show them their place He also took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister

"There are some people who have lost their self-respect and switched to the BJP. I think people will show them their place in the assembly elections," he said.

Sharad Pawar, who founded the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999 after walking out of the Congress, said he had worked in Opposition for 27 years. "I managed to work in Opposition at times more effectively. But I do not feel like sitting with this kind of opposition (leaders)," he added.

The veteran leader also attacked the NDA government over the condition of the economy.

"This government has left many people jobless. This time people will give them a strong message," Mr Pawar added.

The NCP has been bearing the brunt of a string of defections with many party leaders joining either the BJP or the Shiv Sena.

Prominent leaders who have quit included former ministers Jaidutta Kshirsagar, Ganesh Naik and Sachin Ahir, and former state unit president Bhaskar Jadhav.

