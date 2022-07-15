On No Protests In Parliament Premises Rule, Sharad Pawar Says 'Rights...'

Sharad Pawar: The monsoon session of Parliament is beginning on July 18.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday slammed the decision of prohibiting demonstrations and dharnas in the precincts of Parliament House, calling it an attack on democratic rights of elected representatives.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat, in a circular, has said demonstrations, dharnas or religious ceremonies cannot be held in the precincts of Parliament House. The move has drawn ire of the Opposition, but authorities termed the issuance of such notices as "routine" affair ahead of Parliament sessions.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharad Pawar said "Any attack on democratic rights will not be tolerated." The Rajya Sabha MP said opposition parties are meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the issue and frame a collective stand.

Sharad Pawar said when MPs' voice is not heard inside Parliament, they stage a walkout and hold peaceful protests at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises.

"That right is being denied," the former Union minister said, adding such an action will not be tolerated.

On the issue of the Shiv Sena, an ally of the NCP in Maharashtra, supporting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu for President's post, Sharad Pawar said, "Every political party has the right to take its own decisions." Sharad Pawar said continuation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, consisting of the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena, for contesting future elections has not been discussed in his party.

"It is my personal view that the MVA should contest elections together," the NCP patriarch said.

He said 15 days have passed since a new government was formed in Maharashtra, but only "two people" are running the administration as of now.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP took oath on June 30.

"Why is there a delay in cabinet formation is not known. The only work they are doing now is scrapping decisions of the (erstwhile) MVA government. This is not a good precedent ," Sharad Pawar said.

The former Union minister said the country's economy was getting into trouble and appropriate steps must be taken to revive it.

Asked about the falling value of the rupee against the US dollar, he said India's economic conditions do not appear to be good.

"The country's economy is heading towards trouble. It is responsibility of the government of the day to see how to keep the economy in good shape and take proper steps for its growth. We will raise this issue in Parliament," the veteran parliamentarian said.

Asked about the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka and the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, Sharad Pawar said these are very sensitive issues.

"China has to some extent transgressed (the LAC) and entered into some parts of our side. In this situation, the government has not yet told the country what stand it has taken on the issue. I feel it is a very important matter and no politics should be brought into this issue...all should be united," the former defence minister said.

Asked what issues the Opposition will raise in Parliament during the monsoon session, Pawar said two meetings have been scheduled on Saturday in New Delhi - one of the opposition and the other an all-party meeting called by the government.

"In the all-party meeting we will listen to what the government has to say and then there will be a meeting of opposition parties, where we will discuss and decide our strategy inside Parliament," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Asked whether the Eknath Shinde-led government will remain in office till the rest of the term of the current Assembly (till late 2024), Sharad Pawar avoided a direct reply and said he was not an astrologer to predict future happenings.