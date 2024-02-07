'Rising Sun', 'Glasses' Probables As Sharad Pawar Looks For New Poll Symbol

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar won the battle to use NCP party name and symbol. (File)

Sharad Pawar, who has led the Nationalist Congress Party since its inception in 1999, has been forced to decide on a new party name and symbol after the Election Commission ruled that his nephew, Ajit Pawar, was the rightful claimant of the NCP name. The poll body ruled that Ajit Pawar's faction will be known as Nationalist Congress Party and also have the right to use the 'clock' symbol.

Mr Pawar has been given time until 4 pm today to submit a new name and election symbol for his faction, even as the battle now continues in the Supreme Court.

According to sources, the 84-year-old held several meetings and conference calls with lawyers and his party leaders to discuss the course forward. The party is keen on keeping Nationalist or Sharad Pawar's name in the option that they submit to the Election Commission today.

'Sharad Pawar Congress', 'Me Rashtravadi', and 'Sharad Pawar Swabhimani Paksh' are among the names that are being considered, sources in Mr Pawar's party said.

Among the options for the party's new symbol are 'glasses', 'rising sun', and 'sunflower'.

The EC in its order asked the Sharad Pawar group to "claim a new name" and "provide three preferences" today itself since Rajya Sabha elections to six seats from Maharashtra are scheduled for February 27.

Sharad Pawar's aides are confident that people will stand behind the veteran leader and that he will "rise like a phoenix". But a major challenge for the party will be to spread awareness about its new name and symbol with just months to go for state and national elections. Many voters, especially in rural belts, may still identify the clock symbol with Sharad Pawar and unless his camp can reach voters across the state and introduce the new party's name and symbol, the Ajit Pawar faction may get an undue advantage in the polls.