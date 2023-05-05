'Has To Be A Succession Plan': 5 Quotes From Sharad Pawar's Dramatic U-Turn

All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties, my colleagues and well-wishers from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra persuaded me to change my decision.

'Lok Maze Sangati' means people are my companions! And this is the real secret of my long and satisfying public life. I cannot disrespect their feelings.

I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire.

Even though I am continuing in the post of President, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organisation.