"Has To Be A Succession Plan": 5 Quotes From Sharad Pawar's Dramatic U-Turn

Sharad Pawar: The 82-year-old said that even though he is continuing in the post of President, there has to be a succession plan for his post or responsibility in the organisation.

"All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision," he said.

Mumbai: Top Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar today said he is taking back his resignation as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which he founded and led since 1999, considering the "strong sentiments" of the people towards his decision.

Here are five quotes from his announcement:

  1. All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties, my colleagues and well-wishers from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra persuaded me to change my decision.

  2. 'Lok Maze Sangati' means people are my companions! And this is the real secret of my long and satisfying public life. I cannot disrespect their feelings. 

  3. I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire. 

  4. Even though I am continuing in the post of President, I am of the clear opinion that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organisation. 

  5. In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, and creating new leadership. I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people. 



