Bihar Man Arrested For Making Threat Calls To Sharad Pawar: Cops

A man has been arrested from Bihar for repeatedly making threat calls at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, police said today.

N Soni (45) was arrested by a Mumbai police team in Patna and was being brought here, said an official of Gamdevi police station.

Soni had been allegedly calling Mr Pawar's bungalow, Silver Oak', for the last three-four months.

He allegedly used obscene language and on some occasions told the constable on duty "Mumbai Aake Desi Katte Se Uda Doonga" (will come to Mumbai and shoot with a country-made gun), said the official.

Police traced his identity from his mobile number and warned him.

But he kept making calls, so a First Information Report was finally registered on Monday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 294 (obscene act) and 506-II (criminal intimidation), the official said.

