Nitin Gadkari Only Person In BJP Who Speaks Truth: Sharad Pawar's Daughter

Supriya Sule claimed there is "policy paralysis in Maharashtra government" over Maratha quota (File)

Nationalist Congress Party MP (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule on Wednesday claimed that there is "policy paralysis in Maharashtra government" over the issue of Maratha reservation.

Hitting out the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Supriya Sule said, "There is policy paralysis in Maharashtra government...There is no governance in the state."

Her statement came after the 40-day deadline set by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange before the state government to implement the Maratha reservation came to an end.

Announcing her support to any government that gives reservations to these communities, Ms Sule added, "I have been demanding that the Maharashtra government hold a special assembly session on reservations for the Dhangar, Maratha, Lingayat and Muslim communities. NCP will support any government that gives reservations to these communities."

Earlier, Supriya Sule said on Sunday that there is only one Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, which was formed by the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

She was responding to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's statement about the real Shiv Sena during an interview.

"Mr Gadkari is the only person in the BJP who speaks the truth; for me, there is only one Shivsena in Maharashtra, which was formed by the late Balasaheba Thackeray, and he handed over the responsibility to Uddhav while he was alive. There are duplicate things currently, but people know the exact difference between gold and bronze," she told reporters in Pune on Sunday.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' in Pune on Tuesday and said that youth in the state cannot be ignored if those in the government want to remain in power.

In a post on X, Sharad Pawar said," 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra', started by Rohit Pawar, will give faith and strength to all the youth of Maharashtra, starting from Pune today. Guided all the young people present on this occasion. This is not a small Yatra. It will last for 45 days in total. This is for the new generation. This is a confidence booster for the new generation."

Pointing out that "youth cannot be ignored in the state", Sharad Pawar said, "If anyone takes a stand of neglecting the youth, then the government will have to pay a heavy price and hence this Yatra is very important."

