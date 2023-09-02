'BJP Should Apologize': Supriya Sule On Maratha Quota Protest Violence

Supriya Sule further said in BJP government has cruelly cheated society. (File)

Criticizing the BJP government over police lathi charge on the protesting people for the demand of the Maratha reservation, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule on Friday said that BJP government has cruelly cheated the society and they should apologize to the Maratha community for this.

Taking to her X (earlier known as Twitter), she wrote "The police lathi-charged the protestors who were agitating for the demand of Maratha reservation. This is very outrageous."

"The fact is that the BJP won votes by giving the illusion of giving reservation to the Maratha community, but the fact is that the BJP has not done anything except giving promises to the Maratha community in the matter of reservation," added the NCP leader.

"Our position is clear on giving reservations to Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat and Muslim community. But the BJP has consistently taken a stand to increase confusion in this regard. It is a matter of regret that reservation is not given in spite of the government of the same party and ideas in the center and the state," she further added in her tweet.

Supriya Sule further said in her tweet that the BJP government has cruelly cheated the society by attacking the agitators of the Maratha community. BJP should apologize to the Maratha community for this.

