Sharad Pawar Credits RSS For BJP's Maharashtra Victory: Sources

In the whirlwind of Maharashtra politics, it doesn't take long for friends to turn into foes. And vice versa, at times. In the midst of political attacks and allegations, especially during elections and the Parliament sessions, praises for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - ideological mentor of the BJP - have poured in from the opposition camp.

Sharad Pawar, the architect behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and a key ally of the Congress, has praised the BJP and Sangh's management for ensuring victory in the recently held assembly elections, according to sources.

The November elections saw the BJP returning to power in Maharashtra with the help of its allies - NCP and Shiv Sena - and Sharad Pawar's party put up its worst performance.

Speaking about the election results, Mr Pawar said yesterday the organization committee of the Sangh and BJP succeeded in reaching every house due to proper planning, the sources suggest.

The former chief minister, who now heads a smaller faction of the Nationalist Congress Party after a split by his nephew Ajit Pawar, made the remarks at a two-day meeting of his party. All MPs and MLAs are attending the conclave being held at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

No major decision regarding organisational changes is likely to be taken at the meeting.