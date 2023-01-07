How Cops Caught Mumbai Man Who Peed On Woman On Air India Flight

Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman. (file)

The Delhi police caught Mumbai man Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman while drunk on an Air India flight in November, from Karnataka's capital Bengaluru late last night after days of trying to track his movements. They issued an airport alert, tried to trace his phone, digital footprints, and monitored bank transactions, top sources in the Delhi police said today.

They deployed a team in Bengaluru after getting some 'concrete' leads on his whereabouts. Mishra was on the run after the 71-year-old woman's complaint, which was part of the First Information Report (FIR), went viral, triggering disgust and calls for his arrest on social media.

Though Shankar Mishra switched off his phone, he was using his social media accounts to communicate with his friends, police said. This gave the police an opportunity to locate him.

34-year-old Mishra had, at least in one place, used his credit/debit card too, sources said.

According to news agency PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress." The accused was staying at his sister's home in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru. The city police assisted the Delhi Police team in arresting him, a Bengaluru police official said.

On a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on an elderly woman in the business class. He later begged the woman not to report him to the police, saying it would impact his wife and child.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

Mishra was fired from his job as vice-president of the India chapter of the American financial services company Wells Fargo, which said the allegations were "deeply disturbing".