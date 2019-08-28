Shahid Afridi Refuses To Mature: Gautam Gambhir's Attack On Kashmir Tweet

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have clashed several times off the field

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has slammed ex-Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi after the latter said that he will soon visit the Line of Control (LoC) to "express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren" following the government's decision to scrap Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and said: "Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that's it's proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help."

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that a 30-minute event will take place every week in his country to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, Shahid Afridi jumped in to support the call and said that he would be at Mazar-e-Quaid (the tomb Muhammad Ali Jinnah) in Karachi at 12 noon on Friday.

Shahid Afridi had earlier called for intervention by the United Nations and the US after the scrapping of Article 370.

Mr Gambhir and Mr Afridi have clashed several times off the field and this isn't the first time that the two have locked horns on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier this month, Shahid Afridi tweeted about "unprovoked aggression" by India and "crimes against humanity" in Kashmir following which Gautam Gambhir replied that the former all-rounder "was spot on" and should be "lauded" for highlighting it, but he had forgotten to mention that all the atrocities were taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.