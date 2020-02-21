'Not The Only Road': Shaheen Bagh Protester Tells Mediators Won't Shift

Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran met the protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

Women protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Friday asked the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors why were they being asked to move to another site when several other roads adjoining the area were open.

Senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, the top court-appointed interlocutors, met the protesting women at a tent in the south Delhi neighbourhood to hold talks for the third consecutive day.

"When several adjoining roads are open, why are they insisting us to move from this road. This is not the only road connecting Delhi-Noida," a woman protestor told the interlocutors.

"Today is Shivaratri. It is your right to speak, speak up. Say everything you want to say. Let's take a joint decision for all parties affected here," Mr Hegde said.

The interlocutors also called Delhi Police at the spot to discuss the matter with protestors.

On Monday, the Supreme Court observed that the blockade of the road at Shaheen Bagh was "troubling" the commuters and suggested the protesters go to another site where no public place would be blocked.