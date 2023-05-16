Delhi Man Stabs Wife, 2 Children. Dies By Suicide

The incident was reported from Jyoti Colony in North East Delhi's Shahdara district. (file)

A man stabbed his wife and two children before hanging by a rope in a grisly murder-suicide case reported from the national capital today. Police say the man, 45-year-old Sushil, his wife, 40-year-old Anuradha, and six-year-old daughter Aditi, died, while the son, Yuvaraj, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident was reported from Jyoti Colony in North East Delhi's Shahdara district.

Sushil worked as a supervisor at the Delhi metro depot in West Vinod Nagar, Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Meena said. After stabbing his family members, Sushil looked up "how to tie knot" on his computer, before hanging himself, police said.

Police said they are investigating the matter.