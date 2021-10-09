Shah Rukh Khan's Driver's Statement Recorded In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested after a raid on a cruise ship last week.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's driver was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB on Saturday over the anti-drug raid on a cruise ship last week that has seen the arrest of several people including the A-lister's son Aryan.

Aryan Khan was arrested last Saturday night after the central agency raided a ship off Mumbai and said it had found narcotics. His last request for bail, based on the argument that no drugs were found on him, was turned down by a Mumbai court on Friday.

Many high-profile Indian actors and TV personalities have been under scrutiny from narcotics officials since last year following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In September 2020, several top female actors were questioned by the NCB, though it was unclear how the investigation progressed.