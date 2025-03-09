Shah Rukh Khan Wins Tax Case As Tribunal Rules In His Favour

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has secured a big victory in a dispute with the Income Tax authorities, with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal or ITAT delivering a verdict in his favour.

The dispute was related to the tax of his movie RA One, which was released in 2011.

The IT department had disputed Mr Khan's declared income of Rs 83.42 crore for 2011-2012, rejecting his claims for foreign tax credit for taxes paid in the UK.

The department calculated his tax as Rs 84.17 crore, more than four years later.

The ITAT ruled that reassessment of the case by the IT department was not legally justified.

The assessing officer had failed to demonstrate "any fresh tangible material warranting a reassessment beyond the four-year statutory period," ITAT said.

With the issue already been examined during the initial scrutiny, the re-assessment proceedings were bad in law on more than one count, ITAT said.

Under Mr Khan's agreement with the Red Chillies Entertainment, 70 per cent of the film's shooting was to take place in UK and so an equal percentage of his income would be subject to UK taxes.

The IT Department contended that such an arrangement caused revenue loss to India and the officials refused his claim for foreign tax credit.