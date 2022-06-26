'Best Way To Celebrate Is...': Shah Rukh Khan On 30 Years In Bollywood

The Bollywood superstar also posted a mirror selfie along with the tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan today thanked his fans for celebrating his thirty years in film industry with "cakes and edits and all things nice". He also revealed how he likes to celebrate the milestone. "For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all," he tweeted.

The Bollywood superstar also posted a mirror selfie along with the tweet. He looked dapper in a white shirt paired with a black jacket.

Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/8MIHuJLj8A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 26, 2022

On Saturday, he treated fans to his first look from much-awaited action film "Pathaan" to mark his three decades in the industry. "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here's to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," read his post on Instagram.

The 56-year-old actor was seen in a rugged look with long hair and beard, holding a shotgun in his hand, in the film's motion poster released on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan started his acting journey with television shows "Fauji" and "Circus". He made his Bollywood debut with 1992's "Deewana" opposite Divya Bharti and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Considered one of the biggest superstars in the country, he has delivered hits like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," "Devdas", "Swades", "Chak De! India" and "My Name Is Khan".