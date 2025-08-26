FIR Against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone In Rajasthan For This Reason

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, along with six others from Hyundai, in connection with a fraud case involving a vehicle with alleged manufacturing defects. The actors are the brand ambassadors of Hyundai.

Filed by Kirti Singh, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, the complaint claimed that her Hyundai car had technical issues from day one. She alleged that despite repeated complaints, the company did not address her concerns.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were named in the FIR because, under Indian law, brand ambassadors can be held accountable if a product they endorse is found defective or misleading. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, allows the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to impose penalties on endorsers for false or misleading advertisements.

Kirti Singh said that she purchased the car based on advertisements featuring the stars.

The matter was first brought to the CJM Court No. 2 in Bharatpur as a private complaint. The court directed Mathura Gate Police Station to register an FIR. Following the court orders, police have filed a case under Section 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections.

Bharatpur police have begun investigating the case.

Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with Hyundai India since 1998, the year Hyundai introduced its hatchback Santro to the Indian market. He has appeared in several campaigns, including the launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric SUV at Auto Expo 2023.

Deepika Padukone became a Hyundai brand ambassador in December 2023.

A recent ad featuring both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was for the 2024 Hyundai Creta. In the ad, they play undercover agents demonstrating the SUV's features. The story format campaign shows the car's capabilities.

Deepika has also appeared in campaigns for the Hyundai Creta Electric.

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that celebrities and influencers share responsibility for the advertisements they promote.