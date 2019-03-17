Ex-IAS Officer Shah Faesal Launches New Party In Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement: Shah Faesal announced his new party in Srinagar.

Former Kashmiri bureaucrat Shah Faesal launched his political outfit "Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement" at an event in Srinagar on Sunday.

The 2010 batch civil services exam topper resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January this, saying Muslims had been reduced to second-class citizens. Mr Faesal had also hit out at the centre, accusing it of subverting public institutions of Reserve Bank of India, Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency.

He said such moves had the potential to decimate the constitutional edifice of the country and the same needed to be stopped.

Since resigning from the service, the former bureaucrat has been building up a support base among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and win support his initiative for "corruption-free, clean and transparent" politics in the state.

He had also launched a crowdfunding campaign in January to support his initiative.

Several new faces and aspiring politicians are expected to join Mr Faesal's political outfit.

(With inputs from PTI)

