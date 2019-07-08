Necessary To Always Point Out Country's Flaws, Says Shabana Azmi

"We have grown up in a composite culture. We should fight the situation," she said.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said today that anyone who criticizes the government is branded as an anti-national these days. She added that no one in the country should be afraid and no one needs a certificate to prove anything.

"It is always necessary that we point out flaws for the betterment of our country. If we do not, how can our conditions improve? But the atmosphere is such that if we criticise the government, we are branded as anti-nationals. We should not be afraid, nobody needs their certificate," Ms Azmi said at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

"We have grown up in a composite culture. We should fight the situation and not kneel before it. India is a beautiful country. Any attempt to divide people cannot be good for this country," she said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh and his wife Amrita Sigh were also present at the event. Criticising Malegaon blast accused and BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, he said, "Today the person who killed Mahatma Gandhi is being hailed as a patriot. There are reports that Nathuram Godse's statue is being constructed. Can we not raise our voice against this?" he asked.

He said fake news has become a bigger threat than terrorism and there is an environment of hostility and hatred.

