Actor Shabana Azmi Injured After Her SUV Rams Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been seriously injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district this afternoon. Her husband Javed Akhtar was also in the car but did not suffer injuries, news agency ANI reported.

The accident took place around 3:30 pm near Khalapur, about 60 kilometres from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari SUV the 69-year-old actor was travelling in, rammed a truck from behind.

Photos of the incident show Shabana Azmi being helped out of the rear seats of the SUV, her face and eye swollen.

Such was the impact that the front passenger's side of the SUV was completely destroyed. A photo shows the bonnet of the car crumpled and the radiator and bonnet wrecked.

Shabana Azmi was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment, news agency PTI quoted Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar as saying.

Shabana Azmi, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998 and National Film Award five times, is known for her work in Ankur, Arth, Mandi among other films.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)