Shaadi.com Founder Reacts To Nagaland Minister's Post. Repeats His Offer

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along enjoying his day out

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has displayed his witty sense of humour on several occasions through amusing social media posts. This time, the politician shared a picture of himself in a movie theatre with, of course, a cheeky caption.

In the photo, uploaded on Twitter, the minister is seen sitting on a recliner inside a movie theatre. “Guess! Is the sofa relaxing with me or am I relaxing with the sofa?” Mr Along asked.

He added, “P.S: The Chair besides me is empty because I didn't accept Anupam Mittal Ji's offer yet”

The minister was referring to Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal's reply to his tweet in July last year. Mr Along had confirmed that he was unmarried and “still looking for her”.

Responding to him, Anupam Mittal offered help and tweeted, “Kuch karna padega [I will have to do something]”.

This time too, Mr Mittal replied to Mr Along's tweet stating that he was still willing to help. “Offer still open,” he wrote.

Mr Along said he was watching Avatar: The Way of Water in the theatre.

The post has drawn several reactions from users on the platform. “Obviously sofa is relaxing with you,” a person wrote.

Another user said, “You and sofa are relaxing together, Temjen!”

One person called Mr Along the “most eligible bachelor”.

Many found the minister's post entertaining. “Really the last line was full of punch,” a comment read.

“You are the sofa. Appreciate your humour,” a user wrote.

“Another wrote, “You are my favourite”.

One user said, “Not seen a cool politician before”.

“Between you and the sofa, you are relaxing with sofa, as the poor sofa is deprived of 3D goggles,” a person commented,

One user asked, “Good sarcastic one Temjen sir, but isn't it too late to watch Avatar 2. I hope you like it”.

Earlier this year, the minister shared a video of a self-taught artist from Nagaland's Dimapur making his portrait with a pencil. Calling it awesome, the minister encouraged the artist to “keep up the soulful work”.