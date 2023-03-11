Japanese Tourist, Who Was Harassed During Holi Celebrations, Leaves India

The Japanese tourist left for Bangladesh yesterday

Three people have been detained in connection with the harassment and manhandling of a woman from Japan in Delhi on Holi, the police said today.

Police said the young tourist was staying in Paharganj in central Delhi and that the three accused, one of who is a juvenile, are also from the same area.

The girl has not filed a complaint so far and she left for Bangladesh yesterday, they added.

"The girl has tweeted that she has reached Bangladesh and is mentally and physically fit," police said in a statement.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, sparked outrage and calls for tough action.

In the video, the men are seen grabbing her and smearing colours on her amid chants of "Holi Hai."

A boy is also seen smashing an egg on her head. She slaps a man who tries to hold her before she finally manages to step away, the video shows.

By the end of her ordeal, the woman was drenched and almost unrecognizable.

The accused were identified through local intelligence and investigation is on, officials said, adding they are in contact with the Japan embassy.