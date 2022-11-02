SEWA Founder And Padma Bhushan Recipient Ela Bhatt Dies At 89

Ela Bhatt founded the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Noted women's rights activist Ela Bhatt, founder of the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) and a Padma Bhushan recipient, has died. She was 89.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of our beloved and respected founder, Smt. Elaben Bhatt, a pioneer in advocating for women workers' rights, we strive to carry her legacy forward," SEWA Bharat tweeted.

Ela Bhatt was known as the "Gentle Revolutionary" who changed the lives of lakhs of women through her organisation, providing them microloans for five decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who condoled her death.

"Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," he tweeted in Gujarati.

In 2013, she was recognised as one of the 25 greatest living Indians by NDTV.

<br />

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had once called her "one of my personal heroes".

"Her work embodies the principle that every person should have the chance to achieve his or her dreams and make the most of their God-given potential," she had said.