Checking Vehicle Ownership Details In India Just Got Easier: A Guide For All Citizens

People can access essential vehicle ownership details quickly and easily.

Whether it's purchasing a used vehicle, confirming information after an accident, or for plain suspicion about a car, correct information is required for all these reasons. The need for proper information about the ownership of a vehicle is very important due to the following reasons:

Legal verification: It involves the correct registration of the owner to make sure that the right owner among all kinds of transactions related to the vehicle takes place.

Fraud Prevention: It prevents buying the stolen or misrepresented vehicles.

Insurance Compliance: This is important in terms of processing an insurance claim and for the right issuance of the policy.

Accidents: One may verify car ownership details through the number plate in case an accident occurs.

How to Access Vehicle Ownership Details:

Parivahan Sewa Portal:

1. Visit the Parivahan Sewa website.

2. Select "Informational Services" and then "Know Your Vehicle Details."

3. Enter the vehicle's registration number and complete the captcha.

4. The portal will display details like the owner's name, vehicle make, and registration date.

SMS:

1. Type "VAHAN <space> <vehicle registration number>" (e.g., VAHAN KA01AB1234).

2. Send the SMS to 7738299899.

3. You'll receive a reply with the owner's name and registration date.

Important Information in a Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC):

Owner's Name

Vehicle Make and Model

Vehicle Class and Type

Fuel Type

Registration Date

RC Expiry Date

Insurance Details

PUCC Expiry Date (if applicable)

Common Issues and Solutions:

Incorrect Registration Number: Double-check the registration number for accuracy.

Outdated RC Information: Ensure the RC has been updated after any transfer of ownership.

Website Downtime: Try again later or use the SMS service as an alternative.