Severe Heatwave In Rajasthan, 48.1 Degrees Temperature In Barmer

Barmer was the hottest place in Rajasthan on Thursday

The blistering heat that swept large swathes of Rajasthan further intensified on Thursday with Barmer recording a high of 48.1 degrees Celsius.

Other parts also reeled under heatwave conditions with most of the districts registering day temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Barmer that was the hottest place in the desert state on Thursday, Jalore and Ganganagar recorded a maximum of 47.7 and 47.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the day temperature in Phalodi (Jodhpur), Pilani (Jhunjhunu), Jaisalmer and Bikaner was 47.2 degrees Celsius, 47 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 46.9 degrees Celsius in Churu, 46.7 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Kota and Bundi, according to a Meteorological department report.

The department has said severe heatwave to heatwave conditions will continue to prevail during the next four-five days.

