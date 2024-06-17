Severe Heatwave Conditions To Prevail In Delhi, Haryana, UP, Bihar Tomorrow

The weather maps shows the entire stretch from Punjab to Bihar in red.

Severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update as northwest India is grappling with an unprecedented heat this summer.

"Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand tomorrow, the IMD added."

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of UP & Bihar; few parts of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana- Chandigarh-Delhi & Punjab whereas heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu Division, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, MP & Jharkhand on 18 June, 2024 pic.twitter.com/iETtj6Ou6a — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 17, 2024

"The minimum temperatures are in the range of 28-33 degrees Celsius and these are above normal by 3 to 6 degrees Celsisus over the plains of Northwest and Central India," according to the update.

Minimum Temperatures are in the range of 28-33 Degree C and these are above normal by 03-06 Degree C over the plains of Northwest and Central India. @ndmaindia@moesgoi@DDNewslive@airnewsalertspic.twitter.com/Z4u9SlWTgo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 17, 2024

India is grappling with unprecedented heat this summer and no one is prepared for the level of warming being experienced, leading environmentalist Sunita Narain has said, emphasizing the need for a heat index and a complete overhaul of the way modern cities are designed.

"We need a heat index similar to the air quality index we have on our phones. AQI tells you the level of air pollution and its impact on your health. This linkage is essential to know what actions need to be taken. Remember, heat is not only about temperature, it is also about humidity," she said.

Experts are sounding an alarm on heat stress. It occurs when the body's natural cooling systems are overwhelmed, causing symptoms ranging from dizziness and headaches to organ failure and death.

It is brought on by prolonged exposure to heat and other environmental factors that work together to undermine the body's internal thermostat and its ability to regulate temperature.

The India Meteorological Department began issuing an experimental heat index for different parts of the country in April last year.

The IMD officials said India will soon come up with its system now, a multi-parameter product called 'heat hazard score', which along with temperature and humidity will also integrate other parameters such as wind and duration.