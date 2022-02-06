Severe Cold Day Conditions Predicted In UP, Rainfall Likely In Delhi

IMD also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi (File)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days and over Punjab and Bihar during the next 24 hours.

The weather forecasting department said that dense/very dense fog conditions are likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next 2 days.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab and Bihar during next 24 hours and abate thereafter," IMD tweeted.

"Dense/Very Dense Fog Conditions likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over UP \during next 3 days; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Tripura during next 2 days and over Odisha on 08th & 09th February," it added.

IMD also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9.

"Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh & north Rajasthan on 09th February," IMD tweeted.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and north Odisha on 09th & 10th February, 2022," it said in another tweet.