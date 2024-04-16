Several Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

An unconfirmed number of Maoists were killed and two soldiers injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, days before the start of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The encounter is ongoing, senior police officer IK Elesela was quoted by news agency ANI.

The Kanker district votes on April 26 - the second phase of the seven-phase national election.

Further details are awaited.

There was another encounter in the district last month, in which one Maoist was killed and security forces recovered a gun, some explosives, and other incriminating materials.

In a separate incident, a rebel was killed in the state's Dantwada district.

