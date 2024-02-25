3 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

The identity of the killed Naxalites was yet to be ascertained, police said. (Representational)

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday morning, a senior police official said.

The face-off took place around 8 am on a hill between Bhomra-Hurtarai villages under the Koyalibeda police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

The security forces had received inputs about the presence of cadres belonging to company no. 5 of Maoists in Bhomra, Hurtarai and Michchebeda villages, he said.

A joint squad of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and 30th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) was dispatched to the area on Saturday night, the official said.

A gunfight broke out, and Naxalites fled the scene after a brief exchange of fire, he said.

Bodies of three Naxalites were recovered from the site along with some muzzle-loading guns, he said.

A few items of daily use and Maoist-related materials were also seized, the official said.

The identity of the killed Naxalites was yet to be ascertained, he added.

