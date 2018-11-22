7 Children, Driver Killed In Bus-School Van Collision In Madhya Pradesh

The school van collided with a bus in in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district. (Representational)

At least seven children along with the driver of a school van were killed after a bus collided with the van in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, Press Trust of India said quoting police officials.

According to police, at least eight others were injured in the accident and the students belonged to Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur in Satna district.

"As per reports, at least seven school children travelling in the school van and its driver were killed in the accident," Satna district police official Santosh Singh Gaur was quoted by PTI as saying.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted his condolences to the families of the children. The Hindi tweet roughly translated to, "Unhappy by the news of the Satna road accident. Pay tribute to the children injured during the accident. My condolences towards the afflicted families. The administration has issued the necessary guidelines. Pray to God to provide peace to the departed souls."

More details awaited.