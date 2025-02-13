Set To Be Evicted, Delhi Man Pays Help To Kill Father, Stuff Body In Sack

A man, fearing he will be asked to leave his Delhi home as he had married against the wishes of his family, has been arrested for planning and executing the murder of his father, said the police. The son, Luv Bhardwaj, had two accomplices, the police added.

The incident was reported from Narela - home to Narela Industrial Area, one of Delhi's major industrial complexes, in north Delhi.

Ramesh Bhardwaj, 67, had been missing since January 28. His daughter, Ekta Arora, filed a missing police complaint a day later.

The daughter told the police that her father had gone to Narela on his scooter on January 28, after which there was no trace of him. She suspected that her father had been kidnapped.

Upon investigation, the police found that Ramesh Bhardwaj was last seen with his old servant Jitendra.

When the police team arrived at Jitendra's house, they found that he was also missing. On questioning his family, it was found that his son Vishal was also missing and his phone was switched off. With the help of technical surveillance, the police traced Vishal's location and took him into custody.

During interrogation, Vishal admitted, said the police, that he and his father Jitendra had killed Ramesh Bhardwaj. After the murder, his father told him to dispose of the body, said the police quoting Vishal.

"Vishal put the body in a sack and threw it in a nearby drain. The body, which had decayed to a great extent, was recovered on the directions given by Vishal," said the police.

The police further revealed that the man's son Luv Bhardwaj hatched the conspiracy.

"Ramesh Bhardwaj was angry with his son Luv because he had married for love. He wanted to evict his son and his family from the house and for this he had also filed a complaint before the District Magistrate under the Senior Citizen Act," said the police.

Luv Bhardwaj, said the police, was afraid he would have to leave home with his family. Due to this fear, he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate his father, said the police, adding that he lured his father's old servant with money and prepared him for the murder.

The son had given Jitendra Rs 35,000 as a token advance, said the police.

The postmortem report has confirmed that the 67-year-old was strangled. The police have arrested Luv Bhardwaj and sent him to judicial custody, while Vishal is in police custody. The search for the main accused, Jitendra, is on, said the police.