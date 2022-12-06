'Example Of Family Values': Tejashwi Yadav On Sister Rohini Acharya's Kidney Donation To Father

Tejashwi Yadav with sister Rohini Acharya in hospital in Singapore.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav wrote a social media post expressing deep love and admiration for his sister Rohini Acharya, who has donated a kidney to their ailing father, former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He shared pictures with Ms Acharya resting on her hospital bed a day after the surgery in Singapore. RJD chief Lalu Yadav, convicted in a number of corruption cases, was granted bail and allowed to travel abroad by a court for medical reasons.

"My dear sister's confidence after the operation is superhuman, unique, and wonderful. In the current times of weakening relationships, my dear sister Rohini Acharya has set a unique example of unbreakable bond of love, limitless sacrifice, indomitable courage, unmatched dedication and unimaginable family values. It is indescribable and unforgettable," his tweet in Hindi said.

Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, who is by his side, posted a 10-second video in which he said, in Hindi, "All of you prayed for me. Now I am feeling better. I am feeling well."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about his father's recovery. Even BJP's Giriraj Singh, one of Lalu Yadav's fiercest critics, said Rohini Acharya had set an example with her gesture. He called her an "ideal daughter".

Tejashwi Yadav had on Monday informed through a tweet that the surgery went well. "After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes," he wrote.

In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "He (Lalu Yadav) is fine. It is a matter of happiness that everything went well. Doctors have also said that he is fine. I have also spoken to Tejashwi Yadav."

Before the transplant, Rohini Acharya had tweeted, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck."

She also tweeted last month: "My father brought me up and means everything to me. I will consider myself to be extremely fortunate to contribute a small part of my life to save him."

Lalu Yadav, 74, was suffering from acute kidney complications for some time and the doctors advised him a transplant. When doctors said someone with a blood relation was best suited to be the donor, Rohini Acharya, who is in her early 40s, came forward. Upon her insistence, the family chose Singapore, where she lives with her husband, Rao Samresh Singh, and three children.