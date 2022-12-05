'Ready To Rock And Roll': Lalu Yadav's Daughter Ahead Of Kidney Transplant

Lalu Yadav is currently out on bail for his health issues.

Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant process is underway with her daughter and donor Rohini Acharya being operated on before her father.

Sharing a pre-surgery photo with her father on Twitter, Ms Acharya said she is "ready to rock and roll" and asked her followers to wish her luck.

Ready to rock and roll ✌️

Wish me a good luck

Mr Yadav, who has been suffering from kidney-related problems, was advised a transplant. Ms Acharya had confirmed to NDTV she would be donating one of her kidneys to her father, referring to herself as "destiny's child."

Ms Acharya, the Singapore-based second daughter of the veteran politician, often talks about her parents on Twitter. She recently tweeted, "My mother and father are God to me. I can do anything for them."

On the kidney transplant, she had said it is "just a small chunk of flesh" that she wanted to give to her father.

A convict in fodder scam cases, Mr Yadav is currently out on bail due to health issues. He had visited Singapore for treatment but had to return due to the expiry of the period a Delhi court had fixed for his foreign visit.