Lalu Prasad's Daughter Rohini Acharya Expresses Gratitude For People's Support

Lalu Yadav underwent the surgery on December 5.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, has said that she and her father are both feeling fine after the transplant operation. She expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support for her family in a tweet. Lalu Yadav on December 5th had a kidney transplant in Singapore and the donor was his daughter Rohini Acharya.

Her tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads as "Right now, I'm feeling good. Dad is also fine. Your prayers cannot be expressed in words. All of your prayers were answered. I have a lot of love and respect for all of you in the depths of my heart. Your prayers have given me a lot of strength. I have no words to say thank you to all of you."

मैं अभी अच्छा महसूस कर रही हूँ. पापा भी ठीक हैं. आप सबकी दुआओं के लिए शब्द नहीं है.



आप सबकी प्रार्थना काम आयी है. दिल की गहराइयों में आप सबके प्रति ढ़ेर सारा प्यार और सम्मान है.



आप सबकी दुआओं ने बहुत ताकत दी है. मेरे पास आप सबको धन्यवाद कहने के लिए शब्द नहीं है. pic.twitter.com/Ijk5rCOTnu — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 8, 2022

Ms Acharya, who is in her early 40s, has been winning praise for donating her kidney to the 74-year-old veteran politician - a potentially risky decision.

Even firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh, one of Lalu Yadav's fiercest critics, said Rohini had set an example with her gesture.

"Rohini Acharya is the ideal daughter. I'm proud of you. You have set an example for future generations," Mr Singh tweeted.